Experience The Sound, Fresh Seafood, And Stunning Scenery On This Scenic Washington Isle Way

Let’s face it: Whidbey Island is incredible (all of it) and we’re lucky to have it right here in Washington. From its peaceful beaches to the delicious food and historic sites, there’s something for everyone on Whidbey. If you only have one day to explore the island, we highly recommend cruising up the Whidbey Scenic Isle Way. You won’t find a day trip quite like this one anywhere else in the Pacific Northwest.

Start by taking the ferry from Mukilteo the Clinton, which is a beautiful and easy 20-minute ride.

Whidbey's beaches may not have white sand or warm water, but you'll fall in love with the rugged terrain and soft breezes.

Next, you'll head north on WA-525 N, which turns into State Route 20.

If you're a history buff, stop at Fort Casey and explore the bunkers of a once-active military fort.

Before you know it, you'll reach Deception Pass State Park.

Before you know it, you'll be in Langley, a delightful, charming small town with an abundance of shops, restaurants, galleries, and waterfront parks.Double Bluff Beach is always a fantastic choice.Before you know it, you'll be in Coupeville, which was where many scenes for the movie Practical Magic were filmed. Even without the Hollywood presence, this town is always worth visiting.Fort Casey is located within Ebey's Landing National Historical Reserve, and you can enjoy sweeping views of Admiralty Inlet and the Strait of Juan de Fuca.Driving over the bridge is an experience itself, but you'll definitely want to stop and explore the state park for awhile. This place is a nature lover's paradise.

