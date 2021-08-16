Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Experience The Sound, Fresh Seafood, And Stunning Scenery On This Scenic Washington Isle Way

By Jessica Wick
Posted by 
Only In Washington
Only In Washington
 4 days ago

Let’s face it: Whidbey Island is incredible (all of it) and we’re lucky to have it right here in Washington. From its peaceful beaches to the delicious food and historic sites, there’s something for everyone on Whidbey. If you only have one day to explore the island, we highly recommend cruising up the Whidbey Scenic Isle Way. You won’t find a day trip quite like this one anywhere else in the Pacific Northwest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S9gVD_0bTVu3T200
Google Maps

Start by taking the ferry from Mukilteo the Clinton, which is a beautiful and easy 20-minute ride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qg7gR_0bTVu3T200
Frank Schulenburg / Wikipedia
Before you know it, you'll be in Langley, a delightful, charming small town with an abundance of shops, restaurants, galleries, and waterfront parks.

Whidbey's beaches may not have white sand or warm water, but you'll fall in love with the rugged terrain and soft breezes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNlbX_0bTVu3T200
MMolina98034 / TripAdvisor
Double Bluff Beach is always a fantastic choice.

Next, you'll head north on WA-525 N, which turns into State Route 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EI4UY_0bTVu3T200
Jimmy Emerson, DVM / Flickr
Before you know it, you'll be in Coupeville, which was where many scenes for the movie Practical Magic were filmed. Even without the Hollywood presence, this town is always worth visiting.

If you're a history buff, stop at Fort Casey and explore the bunkers of a once-active military fort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fzk71_0bTVu3T200
TjFlex2 / Flickr
Fort Casey is located within Ebey's Landing National Historical Reserve, and you can enjoy sweeping views of Admiralty Inlet and the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

Before you know it, you'll reach Deception Pass State Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iw8o6_0bTVu3T200
Jason Thompson / Flickr
Driving over the bridge is an experience itself, but you'll definitely want to stop and explore the state park for awhile. This place is a nature lover's paradise.

Have you ever driven the length of Whidbey Island? While you’re on the island, make sure to make a stop at this market if you love Italian food.

The post Experience The Sound, Fresh Seafood, And Stunning Scenery On This Scenic Washington Isle Way appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Only In Washington

Only In Washington

1K+
Followers
416
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Washington is for people who LOVE the Evergreen State. We publish one Washington article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacific, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Mukilteo, WA
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Scenery#Beaches#Google Maps Start#State Route 20#Admiralty Inlet#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Seafood
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.

Comments / 0

Community Policy