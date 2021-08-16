Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

This Lavish Lakefront AIrbnb In Washington Is Located In A Surprising Spot

By Jessica Wick
Posted by 
Only In Washington
Only In Washington
 4 days ago

While many Washingtonians head to our more popular lakes like Chelan or Lake Wenatchee when they’re in need of the kind of relaxation only a lake day can provide, there are plenty of hidden gems that offer the same kind of experience (not to mention the rugged beauty we know and love). In Stevens County, Loon Lake is a popular destination for those seeking a weekend cottage or a rustic campsite.

Recently, we discovered a vacation rental on Loon Lake that is so charming, stylish, and elegant, you’d swear you were in a large city if you didn’t know better. But instead, you’ll be right on the water, and you won’t want to go home at the end of your stay (sorry).

This stunning new home is a marvelous find on Airbnb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fa8jD_0bTVtz6M00
Airbnb
In an area known for its cozy camp sites and casual accommodations, this lavish lake house is a breath of fresh air.

The interior has been meticulously decorated and styled for comfort and coziness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGWEJ_0bTVtz6M00
Airbnb
The large living room is perfect for curling up in after a long day at the lake.

The kitchen has all the appliances you'll need to make some great meals during your stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTvOu_0bTVtz6M00
Airbnb
This includes a blender for frozen beverages on hot summer days and a coffee maker for staying toasty on cool mornings.

Enjoy a feast or have a game night at the spacious dining room table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15fiv7_0bTVtz6M00
Airbnb
The 55 inch HDTV has almost every streaming service you can imagine.

The house has three large bedrooms -- and thanks to the extra beds, it can host up to 10 guests comfortably.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYRfc_0bTVtz6M00
Airbnb
The largest bedroom has several sets of bunk beds, perfect for families (or sleepovers with your friends).

Of course, no one will blame you if you spend most of your time outside, especially in the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RtgMe_0bTVtz6M00
Airbnb
With views like this and all these amenities, how can you not?

This serene sanctuary is a new listing, but it's already quite popular.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ep2l1_0bTVtz6M00
Airbnb
Book now if you'd like a fall getaway to remember.

Enjoy all the comforts of home and more at this lovely lake house. Book your stay here .

The post This Lavish Lakefront AIrbnb In Washington Is Located In A Surprising Spot appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Only In Washington

Only In Washington

1K+
Followers
416
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Washington is for people who LOVE the Evergreen State. We publish one Washington article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Day#Curling#Lake Chelan#Bunk Beds#Washingtonians#Airbnb Book
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
Related
Home & GardenTree Hugger

This Gorgeous Tiny House Is a Family Cottage—and Retirement Investment

The tiny house movement started gaining steam a little over a decade ago as one way people could own a home of their own without the burden of a conventional mortgage. Many tiny homes from those early days were self-built dwellings that epitomized radical simplicity, and a decidedly rustic aesthetic that didn't always make sense.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Featuring An Iron Deck That Stretches Over The Side Of A Mountain, Boulder Bluffs Cabins In Arkansas Offer An Exclusive View Of The Ozarks

Ever wondered if The Natural State was a fitting nickname for Arkansas? If so, you can lay your doubts to rest by laying your head to rest at Boulder Bluffs Cabins. Nestled atop a bluff, the cabins boast incredible views of the vast beauty below as well as the Ozarks in the distance. Even better, […] The post Featuring An Iron Deck That Stretches Over The Side Of A Mountain, Boulder Bluffs Cabins In Arkansas Offer An Exclusive View Of The Ozarks appeared first on Only In Your State.
AgriculturePosted by
Big Country 96.9

These Maine Barns Are Stunning and Rentable on Airbnb

Recently, the Bangor Daily News did a story about Airbnb's in Maine where farmers were renting out their space for tourists and visitors to visit. The article mentioned how the United States Department of Agriculture has seen a huge boom in so-called agritourism here in the State of Maine during the 2010 decade, which has been supremely impactful to Aroostook County most all.
Home & Gardendesiretoinspire.net

A modern cottage and boathouse

Modern, sleek, minimal. I love this concept for a cottage/boathouse because your focus tends to drift to the outdoors where the real magic is. Settled in a rocky enclave of seasonal, waterfront homes, Metrick Cottage is a one-storey, wood-clad, residence and boathouse on the shore of Lake Joseph, Ontario. This year-round retreat for a multi-generational family, draws inspiration from the rugged beauty that surrounds it to create a warm, elegant, and eco-friendly home. The design of the main cottage consists of three distinct yet connected ‘pods’ comprised of an open, communal space, flanked by private bedroom suites. The residence was carefully situated in the landscape so that the bedrooms face a stone ridge on either side, creating a visual boundary that extends the perception of space while providing privacy. At the same time, each pod is slightly angled from each other in order to capture the longest view from the central pod where the family congregates. Various textures of wood were used, from the semi-charred fir cladding to a torrified-ash that wraps the interior floors, walls, and ceilings. From the Lake, the cottage is designed to elegantly blend into the rugged terrain, while the boathouse maintains a quiet presence on the water. Designed by AKB Architects, built by Mazenga North, photography by Shai Gil.
LifestylePosted by
Power 96

Iowa Grain Bin Turned Cozy Airbnb Should Be Your Next Adventure Destination

One of the best parts of Airbnbs is that people get creative, and you have the opportunity to stay in some incredible places that have never crossed your mind. In Le Mars, Iowa, one crew transformed a grain bin into a cozy Airbnb that you and your family can use to relax in! It is pretty incredible how this grain bin was transformed into an Airbnb, so if you are looking to take a road trip, you may want to put the Grain Bin Lodge at the top of your adventure destination list.
Washington StatePosted by
Only In Washington

Explore Some Of Washington’s Most Hard-To-Reach Spots With Skagit Tours

The Ross Lake National Recreation Area is one of the most scenic spots in the Pacific Northwest. And for most Washingtonians, it’s also one of the hardest to reach. Luckily, Seattle City Light, the public utility company, provides a variety of programs and tours to help familiarize locals with this gorgeous area — and they’re […] The post Explore Some Of Washington’s Most Hard-To-Reach Spots With Skagit Tours appeared first on Only In Your State.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Georgia’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Lakefront Spot With More Than 140 Glorious Campsites

What better way to get away from day-to-day life than with an overnight stay in the Blue Ridge Mountains? At Waterside at Blue Ridge in Georgia, guests will be able to stay overnight at a campsite surrounded by the Chattahoochee National Forest. Whether you have an RV or trailer that you can settle into a […] The post Georgia’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Lakefront Spot With More Than 140 Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State.
Washington StatePosted by
Only In Washington

There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Washington Spots In Nature

Summers in Washington really are the best. And fortunately, there’s still plenty of beautiful summer weather to enjoy. But while out-of-state tourists flock to our more popular attractions, you can enjoy a more low-key day at one of our state’s many lesser known spots. These are a few of our favorite hidden gems. Where do […] The post There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Washington Spots In Nature appeared first on Only In Your State.
Seattle, WAcntraveler.com

The Best Airbnbs in Seattle, from a Downtown Loft to a Lakefront Mansion

Seattle is a city made for activities: hiking opportunities abound, and there's no view like the one you can get from a kayak, inner tube, or boat, with Mount Rainier in one direction and the Space Needle in the other. Even for the less outdoorsy, there's plenty of meandering to be done from top-notch restaurant to eye-catching museums (MoPOP, anyone?) to lush sculpture garden. After all that action, you'll want somewhere comfortable to rest your head. Below, we've rounded up 14 of the best Airbnbs across Seattle, from larger homes just outside the city to spots in the most central (and walkable) areas of town—South Lake Union, Capitol Hill, and Queen Anne included. Whether you're traveling in a group, solo, with pets, or kids, there's a vacation rental for you in the picks below.
Washington StatePosted by
Only In Washington

7 Lakefront Homes On Lake Chelan For A Fun-Filled Getaway In Washington

Lake Chelan is one of Washington’s most popular tourist destinations, and for good reason. Not only is the area both a nature lover and wine lover’s paradise, but the lake itself is almost too beautiful to be real. And while it’s true that staying right on the lake isn’t always easy or budget-friendly, it’s possible […] The post 7 Lakefront Homes On Lake Chelan For A Fun-Filled Getaway In Washington appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tacoma, WAPosted by
Only In Washington

This Popular Washington Restaurant & Brewery Is Located In A Century-Old Firehouse

Have you ever enjoyed a beer inside a building listed on the National Register of Historic Places? It’s not nearly as strange as it sounds, at least if you’re drinking it at E9 Firehouse & Gastropub in Tacoma. While this place has been a restaurant since the early 1970s, the building’s history goes back much, […] The post This Popular Washington Restaurant & Brewery Is Located In A Century-Old Firehouse appeared first on Only In Your State.
Relationship Advicegearjunkie.com

Best Glamping in the US: Where to Rough It Like Royalty

One of the best parts about camping is the opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and connect with nature. While traditional camping is nice, glamping allows you to enjoy the creature comforts of home while still getting your outdoor fix. Glamping, aka luxury camping, has been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy