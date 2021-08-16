This Lavish Lakefront AIrbnb In Washington Is Located In A Surprising Spot

While many Washingtonians head to our more popular lakes like Chelan or Lake Wenatchee when they’re in need of the kind of relaxation only a lake day can provide, there are plenty of hidden gems that offer the same kind of experience (not to mention the rugged beauty we know and love). In Stevens County, Loon Lake is a popular destination for those seeking a weekend cottage or a rustic campsite.

Recently, we discovered a vacation rental on Loon Lake that is so charming, stylish, and elegant, you’d swear you were in a large city if you didn’t know better. But instead, you’ll be right on the water, and you won’t want to go home at the end of your stay (sorry).

This stunning new home is a marvelous find on Airbnb.

The interior has been meticulously decorated and styled for comfort and coziness.

The kitchen has all the appliances you'll need to make some great meals during your stay.

Enjoy a feast or have a game night at the spacious dining room table.

The house has three large bedrooms -- and thanks to the extra beds, it can host up to 10 guests comfortably.

Of course, no one will blame you if you spend most of your time outside, especially in the summer.

This serene sanctuary is a new listing, but it's already quite popular.

In an area known for its cozy camp sites and casual accommodations, this lavish lake house is a breath of fresh air.The large living room is perfect for curling up in after a long day at the lake.This includes a blender for frozen beverages on hot summer days and a coffee maker for staying toasty on cool mornings.The 55 inch HDTV has almost every streaming service you can imagine.The largest bedroom has several sets of bunk beds, perfect for families (or sleepovers with your friends).With views like this and all these amenities, how can you not?Book now if you'd like a fall getaway to remember.

Enjoy all the comforts of home and more at this lovely lake house. Book your stay here .

