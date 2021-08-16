Bentz town hall heavy on natural resources issues

Several speakers express opposition to proposed Lemon Gulch trail system proposal in Mill Creek area

Recently elected Second Congressional District Representative Cliff Bentz hosted his first Crook County town hall meeting this past Friday.

It was the first in-person town hall held this year by any of the community's congressional delegates â€“ Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley both held virtual Crook County town halls earlier this year. The session took place on the first day of a new Oregon mask mandate for indoor locations, and initially the town hall was scheduled to take place at Carey Foster Hall, so masks would have been required at the event. The venue was subsequently changed to the covered outdoor stage at Crook County Fairgrounds where no masks were required. The hour-long event drew a crowd of about 70 people.

Bentz opened the session with introductions to his staff and made special mention of the county and city government and law enforcement personnel in attendance. He then spent about 10 minutes highlighting some of his work in Washington, D.C.

He refenced current wildfire and drought concerns and noted that he will be pursuing meetings with the Bureau of Reclamation to address water availability and sharing from Prineville Reservoir. He mentioned his opposition to the River Democracy Act, legislation supported by Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley that proposes designating several thousands of miles of Oregon streams as Wild and Scenic.

"We already have thousands of miles of Wild and Scenic streams," he stressed, adding that legislators should come to the communities affected by the waterway decisions and seek their input for taking any action.

Bentz touched on a variety of topics from immigration policy to the new infrastructure package during his introductory comments and the question-and-answer session that followed. However, much of the session revolved around natural resource issues, which seemed fitting as Bentz noted early in the session that he sought out and was named to Congress' Natural Resource Committee, and more specifically was named a ranking member of the Water, Oceans and Wildlife subcommittee.

Regarding wildfire concerns, he shared that his is a proponent of improving forest management to reduce the severity and frequency of fires in Oregon and beyond.

"My primary goal is to figure out how to reduce fuels," he said, a stance that was later supported and advocated for by other commenting members of the audience.

He made several references to drought concerns, noting that he is a water rights specialist and worked extensively on those issues during his previous work with the Oregon Legislature.

"We have a huge water problem across the state," he said.

But perhaps the most discussed issue at the town hall was a local one that has seemingly just come to light. Prior to the public session, Bentz met with local elected officials who made him aware of the Forest Service-proposed Lemon Gulch Trail System Project.

The proposal, which was set in motion in 2017 according to Bentz, calls for addition of 52 miles of bicycle trails in the Mill Creek area about 15 miles northeast of Prineville.

Several of the people in attendance asked questions on or made comment about the proposal, opposing it and seeking the congressman's help to stop its progress.

Bentz stressed that he would be taking action right away on the proposal, engaging Forest Service officials in hopes of slowing down the process and giving affected locals â€“ such as those in the audience â€“ the chance to get involved and be heard.

"The process is being slowed down," he said on multiple occasions. "The challenge is to make sure the process adequately addresses your concerns."

In conclusion, Bentz thanked people for attending the town hall, saying he is "so appreciative of your presence."

"It's so great to be out here," he said.