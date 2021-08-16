Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Score One for Abbott as Texas Supreme Court Blocks Mask Mandates

By Aaron Zytle (AZ)
 3 days ago
The fight to mandate masks in schools took a blow, as the Texas Supreme Court sides with Governor Greg Abbott to temporarily block mask mandates. CNN reports that the ruling by the Texas Supreme Court only temporarily blocks the mask mandates in San Antonio and Dallas, but school officials in those cities say they will continue the fight and plan to continue to enforce at least a portion of the mask mandates despite the court's ruling. More hearings on such mandates will continue in lower courts in both Bexar and Dallas counties.

