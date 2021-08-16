Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo Switch held all 30 positions for best-selling games for the first week of August

By Cal Jeffrey
Posted by 
TechSpot
TechSpot
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In context: Nobody will argue that the Switch has been a runaway success for Nintendo. As of this writing, consumers have purchased 89 million units, and with an upgraded OLED Switch landing on shelves in October, it doesn't look like sales will be slowing anytime soon. Game Data Library noticed...

www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

TechSpot

TechSpot

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Console Games#Game Console#Oled Switch#Game Data Library#The Nintendo Switch#Playstation#Xbox#Super Famicom#Dragon Quest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Minecraft
Related
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Monster Train: First Class coming to Nintendo Switch

Monster Train: First Class is finally arriving on Nintendo Switch after a successful run on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Monster Train, the popular roguelike deck-building card battler, is coming to Nintendo Switch. The Switch version of The Shiny Shoe game contains the complete basic game and The Last Divinity DLC. Plus, players can expect extra cards, units, and gameplay elements included in several free updates since the game’s initial release.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch Makes Popular Games Just $2.99

A new Nintendo eShop sale has made a trio of popular Nintendo Switch games for just $2.99, also known as the price of a gallon of milk. There's not much coming out right now on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. And unlike some years, this isn't going to radically change this fall and holiday season. Many of the biggest and upcoming Nintendo Switch games -- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, and Metroid Prime 4 -- won't be ready for a 2021 release, and while plenty of compelling indie games continue to flood the eShop, bigger third-party games are increasingly skipping the machine.
Video GamesNintendo Life

The Ten Best Wholesome Games On Switch

What exactly makes a game wholesome? Is it the player's state of mind while playing? Is it an adherence to specific aesthetics or messages? Is it the inclusion of birds? Well, you might be forgiven for thinking it's the last one, because at least half of the games on this list are about birds specifically, but the idea of a "wholesome" game is a bit more nebulous than that.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

XSEED Games Announces Knockout Home Fitness For Nintendo Switch

XSEED Games announced this week they will be releasing Knockout Home Fitness on the Nintendo Switch this September. Much like the game title suggests, this one will have you utilizing the joy-cons of the console to work out and meet challenges in a fun way, as an on-screen guide will tutor you through different workout sessions to help you get into shape as you play mini-games. The game will have multiple settings and challenges, meaning if you can't work out that quickly it will give you slow exercises to do to help build you up, or if you're fit and ready to take on greater workouts, you can bump it up to higher levels. The game will be released for the console on September 28th, 2021.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Darksiders III coming to Nintendo Switch in September with all the DLC

THQ Nordic has announced that the third mainline game in the popular Darksiders franchise is heading to the Switch system next month. DarkSiders III, which was originally released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018, will come to Nintendo current platform on 30th September. That’s not all as the Nintendo Switch version of Darksiders III will come complete with both DLC’s which are Keepers of the Void and The Crucible. This means that all three mainline Darksiders games will be available for purchase on the Switch.
Worldgamingideology.com

Nintendo Indie World Showcase August 2021 Includes New Switch Titles

Game company Nintendo recently announced that there will be a Nintendo Indie World Showcase in August 2021. The upcoming showcase will air on August 11, 2021 from 9 a.m. PT/12 a.m. ET. Fans will be able to hear interesting news about independent games coming to Nintendo Switch consoles this year and next.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Indie World Showcase August 2021: All Switch games revealed today

The 8/11 Nintendo Indie World Showcase has made August 2021 a memorable month for Nintendo Switch fans with its variety of heavy game reveals and announcements. It didn’t necessarily feel like an explosion of announcements exactly, but most of the games shown felt like higher-priority titles that were already generating a lot of buzz, like Axiom Verge 2 and Garden Story launching today or smash PC hit Loop Hero coming for the holidays. Then there is beautiful Zelda-like Eastward in September, Tetris Effect: Connected in October, Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon this winter, and Metal Slug Tactics and Jet Set Radio-like Bomb Rush Cyberfunk in 2022. All Nintendo Switch game players win with reveals and announcements like this at the August Indie World Showcase, but below you can find a list of everything else that was announced too.
Video GamesGamespot

Best Nintendo Switch Skins For 2021: Stylish, Protective, And Safe-To-Use Options

The Nintendo Switch is a versatile console in terms of the number of ways you can play it, but when it comes to designs, your official options are more limited outside of buying one of its special editions or a new $80 pair of Joy-Cons. That's why Nintendo Switch skins are such an appealing option: They're much cheaper, offer a broader range of designs and colors, and also add an extra layer of protection to your console (many of them come with a screen protector as well). Though you'll likely still want a carrying case to fully protect your Switch while you're out and about, Switch skins can help guard against everyday wear and tear. And whether you're looking to rep a specific franchise (like The Legend of Zelda), sport a cutesy theme, or customize your design, there are some excellent and affordable Switch skins out there worth considering.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Round Up: All The Games From Nintendo's Indie World Showcase - August 2021

It's a great time to be a lover of indie games, as Nintendo's latest Indie World showcase was packed with absolute bangers. 19 games in total were shown off in the latest presentation, and the general consensus is pretty good; overall, a fantastic showing for Nintendo. But if you missed it, or you can't remember quite what happened, no worries — we're here to catch you up.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Two New PS Store Sales Contain Over 1,500 PS5, PS4 Game Deals

The grand PlayStation Store summer sale has come to an end, so Sony has decided to immediately replace it with two more bumper lists of PS5 and PS4 price cuts. One focuses on indie titles while the other is all about games discounted to a specific price point, but both sales will stick around until midnight on 1st September 2021. All the deals below are live right now on the UK, EU, and US digital marketplaces, so let's take a look at what we've got this time around.

Comments / 0

Community Policy