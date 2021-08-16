Young Thug Grabs 21 Savage’s Phone After 21 Calls Him a ‘Birthday Girl’ – Watch

Welcome to the Biggest Fits of the Week, a roundup of the strongest, wildest, and simply biggest celebrity fits from across the globe. Over the weekend, Young Thug posted a photo to Instagram of a baby-pink Lamborghini in front of a tree flowering with pink (cherry?) blossoms. The caption: “Grew this pink flower tree 3 years ago just for this album.” For the rollout of his forthcoming Punk, everything in Thug's world has gone pink—including the very bright outfit he wore to Lollapalooza this weekend. It's a good reminder that Thug, already one of the most influential rappers on his generation, has also boldly pushed new ideas about style, gender, and self-expression. Plus he just looks great in pink.