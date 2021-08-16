Young Thug Grabs 21 Savage’s Phone After 21 Calls Him a ‘Birthday Girl’ – Watch
Raise your champagne glasses in the air. Young Thug is celebrating his 30th birthday today. However, be careful with your use of pronouns around the Atlanta rapper. On Monday morning (Aug. 16), 21 Savage, who's a very good friend of Thugger, jumped on his Instagram Story and shared a video of himself filming the birthday boy celebrating the big 3-0 at a private event in the ATL. In the clip, Young Thug is gleefully counting stacks of money on a table. “Look at the birthday girl,” 21 says aloud.hot991.com
Comments / 46