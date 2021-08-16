Surviving and Thriving through the Unexpected

Loves Park Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. WEBINAR: Navigating the Pandemic: Resources to Help Black Businesses Survive and Thrive. COVID-19 has had a significant impact on Black businesses in Illinois. Many businesses have not only been forced to navigate through a global pandemic but have done so while also facing longstanding barriers to entry and growth. During this challenging time, both the state and federal government have stepped in to offer financial support, responding to the concerns of Black business leaders who have been disproportionately impacted and shared their community-specific needs. Join us to hear from business leaders that have been able to leverage funding to get on the road to recovery and learn about grant opportunities that may be beneficial for your business directly from community navigators who are on the ground listening and responding to your needs (B2B).