The gold markets have gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Thursday, as the 50 day EMA above continues to offer a bit of resistance. Because of this, I think the market will continue to see a lot of choppy behavior, especially as the US dollar is starting to pick up strength, which of course works against the value of the gold markets, as the two have negative correlation most of the time. (Having said that, it should be noted that it does not necessarily have to be that way.)