Mansfield, TX

Resilient Street Cat Ensures Her Kittens Live and Hopes for Home with Her Bonded Son

By Amy Bojo
lovemeow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA resilient cat bounced back so her kittens could live better lives. She hopes to find a forever home with her bonded son. Early this year, an orange cat was spotted in Mansfield, Texas, in desperate need of rescue. She was seen dragging herself to safety as she couldn't move her legs. Susan Edstrom, founder and president of Four Paws One Heart (in Trophy Club, Texas), saw the plea for help for the feline, and rushed to save her.

Comments / 3

