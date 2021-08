LAKEPORT — Laura McAndrews Sammel takes over as the new CEO for the Lake County Chamber of Commerce Monday as Melissa Fulton has retired. President of the Chamber Bobby Dutcher said of Sammel, “We had a search committee. It was a pretty lengthy process. There were 13 or 15 applicants and we had some really good candidates. She [Sammel] was already on the Board of Directors for the Chamber.”