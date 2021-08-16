Cancel
Performing Arts

LA Phil demands vax and masks, cancels youth events

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Philharmonic and Walt Disney Hall today promulgated one of the toughest safety regimes in the US. LOS ANGELES, AUGUST 16, 2021 – To enable the safest possible reopening for in-person indoor events, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association will require proof of full vaccination for all audience members, staff and artists at LA Phil-presented concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall beginning October 9, 2021. This policy will only be limited as required by law. The LA Phil will also follow the guidelines of the LA County Department of Public Health, which currently requires all persons to wear masks indoors.

