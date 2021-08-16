LA Phil demands vax and masks, cancels youth events

Today, the California Department of Public Health increased requirements already in effect for indoor mega events in the state, announcing that proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 72 hours of an event will be required for indoor gatherings where 1,000 or more participants or spectators are attending. That includes concerts, sporting events, festivals and fairs. Currently, verification of vaccination or a pre-entry negative test is necessary where there are 5,000 or more persons for an indoor event. What’s more, self-attestation to verify vaccination status will no longer be accepted. The changes will remain in place until November 1,...