New Owner of On-Water Towing Company for Recreational Boaters, TowBoatUS GL

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Rhoades, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and local real estate agent who has worked in the sales and customer service industry, has an admitted “affliction” of owning too many boats ─ he personally owns five and is a partner on two others. Both his professional boat handling and customer service skills will serve him well as the new owner of TowBoatUS Grand Lake, a 24/7 on-water towing and assistance company for recreational boaters. Rhoades, who has been on boats so long he “can’t remember,” purchased the company from Wade and Paula Silzer, who have decided to retire. Longtime company towboat captain Jason Thomas will remain.

