Celebrity MasterChef contestants all fail one basic dish
Celebrity MasterChef spoilers follow. This week's Celebrity MasterChef (August 16) saw all five contestants fail to recreate one simple dish: the humble pancake. Lining up were The Only Way is Essex and The X Factor: Celebrity star Megan McKenna, former supermodel Penny Lancaster, comedian and Britain's Got Talent finalist Nabil Abdulrashid, The Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant and TV presenter Melanie Sykes.www.digitalspy.com
