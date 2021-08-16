Cancel
Celebrity MasterChef contestants all fail one basic dish

By Matilda Davies
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrity MasterChef spoilers follow. This week's Celebrity MasterChef (August 16) saw all five contestants fail to recreate one simple dish: the humble pancake. Lining up were The Only Way is Essex and The X Factor: Celebrity star Megan McKenna, former supermodel Penny Lancaster, comedian and Britain's Got Talent finalist Nabil Abdulrashid, The Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant and TV presenter Melanie Sykes.

