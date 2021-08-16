Courts re-instate COVID-19 precautions amidst surge
SARASOTA- The Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court is also bringing back a mask mandate as COVID cases continue to increase. The administrative order was issued by Chief Judge Roberts. The face mask requirement is for areas of courthouses and court facilities that are accessible to the public. In addition to the mask requirement, Chief Judge Roberts is encouraging judges to limit the number of in-person proceedings and conduct as many hearings remotely as possible.www.snntv.com
Comments / 0