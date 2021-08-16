Cancel
Sarasota, FL

Courts re-instate COVID-19 precautions amidst surge

By Samantha Sonner
snntv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA- The Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court is also bringing back a mask mandate as COVID cases continue to increase. The administrative order was issued by Chief Judge Roberts. The face mask requirement is for areas of courthouses and court facilities that are accessible to the public. In addition to the mask requirement, Chief Judge Roberts is encouraging judges to limit the number of in-person proceedings and conduct as many hearings remotely as possible.

NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden vows to complete Afghan evacuation, but admits risks

President Biden on Friday sought to assure the public that his administration would do everything possible to evacuate American citizens and Afghans who assisted U.S. forces in Afghanistan, while acknowledging the mission faced risks and the situation was unpredictable. In remarks from the East Room of the White House, Biden...
TV & VideosABC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host 'effective immediately'

Just over a week after being announced as the new host of the syndicated version of "Jeopardy!," Mike Richards is stepping down "effective immediately" amid resurfaced controversial remarks. He announced his decision Friday in an internal note sent to "Jeopardy!" staff and obtained by ABC News. "It pains me that...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Henri landfall likely on southern New England, with New York City on notice

A rare hurricane landfall on Long Island or southern New England looking much more likely. Henri is now forecast to be a hurricane as it approaches southern New England on Sunday. This could be the first serious threat of a hurricane strike on New England in more than 30 years. The last hurricane to make landfall on parts of New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991. The last hurricane to directly hit Long Island was Hurricane Gloria in 1985.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Grace strengthens, bears down on Mexico's Gulf coast

MEXICO CITY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Hurricane Grace gathered strength as it barreled towards Mexico's Gulf coast on Friday morning, threatening to lash the oil-producing state of Veracruz and central Mexico with strong winds and heavy rains. Grace, a Category 1 Hurricane, is forecast to strengthen further before it plows...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

FTC revamps Facebook antitrust lawsuit after initial setback

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday filed an amended complaint in its antitrust case against Facebook after an initial courtroom setback earlier this summer. The new complaint makes the same central argument that Facebook has maintained a monopoly on “personal social networking” by gobbling up potential competitors and enforcing unfair agreements, while offering new evidence and analysis.

