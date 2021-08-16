Manatee Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge hospitalized with COVID-19

MANATEE- Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge is currently hospitalized with COVID-19. According to Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes, Commissioner Van Ostenbridge was taken by Manatee EMS to Blake Medical Center where he is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Van Ostenbridge received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in June. He is currently in stable condition and says he’s receiving wonderful care from the staff at Blake. He said. In a statement “I want to thank my family and friends for the support they’ve shown and I look forward to returning back to work to represent my constituents.”