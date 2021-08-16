Cancel
Hostess Recalls Hamburger Buns & Hot Dog Buns Due to Possible Health Risks

By AllOnGeorgia
allongeorgia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHostess Brands, LLC (“Hostess Brands”) is voluntarily recalling certain Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella. Hostess Brands is recalling the impacted products out of an abundance of caution after becoming aware of this issue from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, through Best Harvest Bakeries’ environmental monitoring program. To date, Hostess Brands has received no reports of illness related to this issue.

