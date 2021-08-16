Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Pork Tenderloin With Fresh Corn Polenta

By Marianne Williams
Real Simple
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe key to perfectly tender pork tenderloin is to start with an easy marinade, sear the sides until well browned, and then finish in the oven. That's what you'll do here, starting with a chili-and cumin-spiked lime marinade, which infuses every bite with flavor, while ensuring the meat stays juicy. Meanwhile, you'll make a decadent polenta that's studded with corn kernels for bright pops of sweet texture in every bite. The polenta is extra rich thanks to half-and-half, but you can use all water or a mixture of water and whole milk for a lighter version.

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Carbohydrates#Cholesterol#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Roast Pork Chops with Peaches

These roast pork chops with peaches are an easy, no-fuss, sheet pan meal of seasoned, roasted pork chops, peach wedges, and red onion, all topped with pomegranate molasses. A weeknight winner that belongs in your dinner rotation. Adapted from Melissa Clark | Dinner | Clarkson Potter, 2017. This easy, no-fuss...
Recipesfitfoodiefinds.com

Corn Fritters

This quick recipe for homemade corn fritters are made with whole corn kernels, white whole wheat flour, pickled jalapeños, and green onions. This recipe is perfect for a side dish for any BBQ or an easy weeknight side. The Crispiest Healthy Corn Fritters. Whether you are a savory breakfast person...
Recipes12tomatoes.com

4-Ingredient Hamburger Casserole

The easiest casserole you’ll ever make. A casserole made up of just four ingredients might sound like it’s either too good to be true or completely devoid of flavor, but this one is neither of those things. It does have just four ingredients, but it’s very very real and is as tasty as a cheeseburger but with all the comfort of a casserole. I find myself making this on busy weeknights because it’s just so easy to throw together, but unlike some other last-minute meals I’ve tried out, I never hear any whining about this one once we all sit down to dinner.
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
RecipesSFGate

Two easy tricks to making the best potato salad of your life

There's always room for one more milk in the dairy-free case. The newest is potato milk, produced by Veg of Lund a scientific research company in Sweden. Among its many attributes, potato milk doesn't contain soy, gluten, or added sugar, but does boast strong eco-cred: it uses 56 times less water than almond milk, and takes half the land to grow than required for oats. This week it became available in the U.K. in three flavors: Original, Unsweetened, and Barista.
RecipesReal Simple

Carrot Cake Breakfast Cookies

This recipe packs the comforting flavors of carrot cake in a healthy cookie to start your day. Yes, healthy! Breakfast cookies might sound like a crazy idea, but when you consider how sugary many muffins are, these are downright restrained. In fact, there's less than half a tablespoon of maple syrup in each cookie. Plus, the recipe is made up of wholesome, fiber-rich ingredients, which mitigate the release of added sugar into your blood stream. This includes rolled oats, almond flour, walnuts, and a shower of shredded carrots. The result is a batch of tasty treats for your morning (make-ahead!) meal on the go.
Recipesyummly.com

Secrets to the Best Grilled Pork Chops

Article, recipe, and photographs by Marrekus and Krysten Wilkes of Cooks with Soul. Have you ever heard the expression “the other white meat”? The '80s advertising slogan may refer to pork's light color, but to me it means meat that's versatile and juicy, like chicken at its best. That is what you get when you have grilled pork chops done right.
Recipesthecountrycook.net

HOMEMADE MARINARA SAUCE

Seasoned to perfection, this Homemade Marinara Sauce is a great recipe to use in all your favorite pasta dishes!. Not many people can resist a good pasta dish. But what good is pasta if you don't have a great sauce to go with it? I whipped up this Homemade Marinara Sauce to eat with my HOMEMADE TURKEY MEATBALLS. But there really is no stopping how you can serve this marinara sauce. Put it over spaghetti, in pasta casseroles and as a dipping sauce. There is no wrong way to use this at all! If you want to try a little something special for dinner tonight then ditch the canned sauce and try my Homemade Marinara Sauce Recipe!
Recipesrecipes.net

Tamale Pies Recipe

These freezer-friendly tamales pies are a great way to spruce up your weekly meal planning. They’re made with turkey so you can have something lighter. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. In two batches, brown turkey, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a bowl.
RecipesReal Simple

One-Pot Italian Sausage-Gnocchi Soup

A simple soup doesn't have to mean simple flavors. Case in point, this rich and hearty recipe, which packs turkey sausage and potato gnocchi into every bite. You'll start the sausage with the onion and garlic so that the rendered drippings infuse the broth. Add a can of diced tomatoes, and all that's left is poaching the gnocchi in the liquid as it simmers and folding in a handful of baby spinach. The result is a generous meal that you can get together in just half an hour.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Sheet Pan Polenta Recipe

If you've never cooked (or eaten) polenta before, then get ready to go on a baking adventure –– because registered dietician and recipe developer Kristen Carli created a sheet pan polenta recipe that's easy to make and can satisfy six hungry appetites. Polenta is a versatile food that can be...
Recipesfeastingathome.com

Grilled Eggplant with Greek Relish and Creamy Polenta

Perfectly tender smoky Grilled Eggplant with fresh Greek relish and creamy polenta. An easy and healthy meatless dinner. Vegan adaptable and gluten-free. All that happens to us, including our humiliations, our misfortunes, our embarrassments, all is given to us as raw material, as clay, so that we may shape our art. ~Jorge Borges.
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Pressure cooker pulled pork

A pressure cooker is the fastest and easiest way to make this succulent and tender pulled pork recipe. The liquid smoke gives an authentic barbecue edge, but don't worry if you can't find any as the dish is flavoursome in itself. If you would prefer to make this in a...
Recipessmoking-meat.com

Stuffed Butterflied Pork Loin on the Smoker

Stuffed butterflied pork loin is lean, inexpensive and tastes great as long as you don't overcook it. In this recipe, I'll show you how to butterfly it, stuff it with good stuff and roll it back up for a taste that will blow you away. For those who don't feel...
Food & DrinksClean Eating

This Polenta-Crust Skillet Pizza Is Your Gluten-Free BFF

There are many ways to make a gluten-free pizza crust – and we’ve probably tried them all. Cauliflower is our most popular healthy alternative by far. But when you want something that’s a tad more convincingly crust-like in taste, polenta is your guy. Here, we bake this polenta-based skillet pizza...
Recipeschatelaine.com

21 Fresh Corn Recipes To Start Making Now

Sweet, locally grown corn is starting to pop up in farmers’ markets and grocery stores, so take advantage and eat it up while you can. And if you get tired of grilled corn on the cob (is that even possible?), we present plenty of other ways to enjoy the bounty of this season, with these easy corn recipes:

Comments / 0

Community Policy