Pork Tenderloin With Fresh Corn Polenta
The key to perfectly tender pork tenderloin is to start with an easy marinade, sear the sides until well browned, and then finish in the oven. That's what you'll do here, starting with a chili-and cumin-spiked lime marinade, which infuses every bite with flavor, while ensuring the meat stays juicy. Meanwhile, you'll make a decadent polenta that's studded with corn kernels for bright pops of sweet texture in every bite. The polenta is extra rich thanks to half-and-half, but you can use all water or a mixture of water and whole milk for a lighter version.www.realsimple.com
