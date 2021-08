Hendriks (7-3) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Yankees, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits in one-third of an inning. Hendriks entered a 4-4 game in the 10th inning and immediately gave up an RBI single to Aaron Judge and a two-run home run to Joey Gallo. The latter was the 11th homer allowed by Hendriks this season and the third in his last two outings. The veteran reliever has been torched for seven runs (six earned) in his two appearances in the series with the Yankees, upping his season ERA from 2.40 to 3.42.