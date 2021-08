Last year, opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty to criminal charges of defrauding the US and violating the anti-kickback statute. The company, owned by the billionaire Sackler family, is accused of fuelling the US opioid crisis that has seen more than 500,000 people in America die from opioid-related overdoses since 1999. Allegations include that the company continued to aggressively market opioid-based drugs even after being fined for misbranding its OxyContin painkiller as safer and less addictive than other pills.