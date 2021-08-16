Cancel
Revolution forward Adam Buksa called up to Poland national team

By From staff, wire reports
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevolution forward Adam Buksa was called up to the Poland national men’s soccer team for a set of upcoming qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the first week of September. Poland takes on Albania on Sept. 2, San Marino on Sept. 5, and England on Sept. 8. It’s Buksa’s second call-up to the national team, but he is yet to register his first international cap having not made an appearance on his first time around with Poland in 2018. Buksa will miss New England’s game against the Philadelphia Union on Sept. 8 while away on international duty. The striker has bagged 14 goals in 43 career games for the Revolution, with eight goals in 20 appearances this season.

