Welcome to SideDish’s weekly dispatch of need-to-know News Bites, from quiet closures to opening updates and everything in between—and back to coronavirus updates!. The ’80s are back—think smash burgers and blue plate specials and not frizzed-out bangs and leg warmers. The Adolphus Hotel is bringing back the era of Rodeo Bar, which opened in 1981 and delivered four decades of service in a space that “expressed a true Texas swagger,” according to a press release. This could be a neat redo or a bizarre little time-warp. In either case it’s an idiosyncratic facet of the Adolphus and it’ll be fun to see the approach to nostalgic Americana fare, how the grit and playfulness of the throwback menu will translate today, where a sense of humor will meld (or collide) with the classic Texas vibe of its original. Expect low-key cocktails and casual-slash-elevated food when the refurbished 95-seat Texas tavern opens at 1321 Commerce Street sometime this fall. Dallas Morning News has a few more details in its report.