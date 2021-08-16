Cancel
Popular Local Coffee Stand Opens a New Missoula Location

By Ryan Nelson
 4 days ago
I have a couple coffee snobs in my family. They only want to go to their favorite place and nothing else. Every other brand is inferior. They couldn't possibly get coffee and actually enjoy it from a place other than their #1 spot. It cracks me up to hear them trash talk other coffee options - but maybe I just don't get it because I'm not a huge coffee drinker. I know, we all have our favorites when it comes to anything.....but if you want to see a side of someone you've never seen before - mention going to a coffee place that isn't their top spot and watch their reaction. Ha!

