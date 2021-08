Semi-retired Olympic announcer Bob Costas is the Michael Phelps of calling events. With 28 Emmy wins to his name, try and tell me I’m wrong. Phelps has 28 medals, 23 of which are gold. Costas has 28 Emmy awards, 23 of which are sports Emmys. He’s called every Olympic Games that Phelps competed in and then some. Costas is comfortable in the booth like Phelps in an overchlorinated pool. From the big leagues of the MLB to CNN, Costas might be the greatest to have ever done it.