Afghanistan

China could participate in post-war reconstruction in Afghanistan: experts - Global Times

By theedgemarkets.com
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Aug 16): The Afghan Taliban's military offensive has been moving faster than observers worldwide have expected, and it looks like it is just a matter of time before Kabul is taken, as latest reports from foreign media showed that the Taliban fighters have entered the capital and are negotiating with Afghan government officials on a peaceful transition of power, Global Times reported.

Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Foreign PolicyHarvard Health

China’s response to the Taliban’s takeover

The Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation sat down with Ash Center Director Tony Saich, Daewoo Professor of International Affairs, to discuss China’s reaction to the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul and how recent events may impact the U.S. role in the Asia-Pacific region. Q&A. Tony Saich. Ash: What is...
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Taiwan, Israel, Japan will get the message behind Biden’s neglect of US allies in Afghanistan

Historians aren’t actually sure that Nero caused or neglected a fire that consumed much of ancient Rome. Historians, however much they’d like to, won’t be able to deny that President Biden bears full responsibility for America’s humiliating retreat from Afghanistan, and our neglect of the tens of thousands who aided us and now face torture and death from the Taliban.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Will the Next American War Be with China?

The images from Afghanistan circulating in Washington this week have been of collapse and evacuation: the interior of a military cargo plane, filled with more than six hundred Afghan evacuees sitting on the floor and grasping straps; a little girl with a pink backpack being handed over a wall, with hopes of escaping; hundreds of Afghans chasing a departing cargo plane on the runway at Hamid Karzai International Airport, as if they might grab hold of it and be lifted away. “Please don’t leave us behind,” an Afghan Air Force pilot pleaded, via the news network the Bulwark, speaking on behalf of many who were undeniably being left behind. “We will be great Americans.” In the U.S., some of the deepest lamentations came from people who had poured themselves into this project. “We were overly optimistic and largely made things up as we went along,” Mike Jason, a retired Army colonel who trained Afghan police, wrote in The Atlantic last week. “We didn’t like oversight or tough questions from Washington, and no one really bothered to hold us accountable anyway.” The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, anticipating that the lamentations might grow even deeper and more catastrophic, sent out a suicide-prevention blast: “Veterans may question the meaning of their service or whether it was worth the sacrifices they made. They may feel more moral distress.” These feelings, the V.A. noted, were normal. “You are not alone.”
Afghanistancommunitynewscorp.com

China hugs the Taliban

China took a big step towards the new leadership in Afghanistan on Thursday. According to reports, the Taliban’s current actions are “good, positive and pragmatic,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in Beijing on Thursday. There are indications that the Islamists “will not repeat history and that the Taliban today are more sober and rational than when they were in power.”
PoliticsWashington Times

Does China want war?

China has been flexing its naval muscles around Taiwan. In April, a Chinese aircraft carrier battle group conducted a six-day training drill off the coast of Zhejiang Province in the East China Sea and near Taiwan. In July, Beijing announced it would hold another military drill off Zhejiang for two weeks in July and early August, with all ships from other countries barred from entering the designated training zone.
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

3rd secret Chinese 100-missile silo field found; China’s nukes seeing ‘explosive growth,’ says US nuke chief

On Thursday, the U.S. Air Force Air University’s China Aerospace Studies Institute published a report describing the likely discovery of a Chinese missile silo filed near Ordos City in the Chinese-controlled Inner Mongolia region. Adml. Charles Richard, the commander of the U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), which oversees the U.S. nuclear...
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

China's Outreach to Taliban Draws Mixed Reactions

The Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan comes just weeks after China's public expression of support for the insurgent group. Experts say China is taking a pragmatic approach to Afghanistan, given its past record of engagement with the Taliban. China was one of the few governments that reached out to...
Public SafetyNew York Post

Taliban’s advance in Afghanistan could fuel surge in global drug trade

The Taliban’s aggressive expansion across Afghanistan following the US withdrawal from the country could fuel a surge in the export of heroin and other drugs — including methamphetamine — as the radical Islamic militants seize critical international trade routes. Opium poppies, which grow wildly in the Afghan countryside, are the...
Politicsmorningbrew.com

Exploring the Cost of the War in Afghanistan

The Taliban has effectively taken power in Afghanistan after insurgents captured Kabul, the capital city, yesterday. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, and American diplomats and Afghan civilians were scrambling to get out as conditions rapidly deteriorated around the airport. The US government said it’s deploying nearly 6,000 troops to...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

China's Wang says world should support Afghanistan, not pressure it

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The world should guide and support Afghanistan as it transitions to a new government instead of putting more pressure on it, China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday in a call with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. The situation in Afghanistan,...
WorldThe Fiscal Times

Afghanistan Watchdog Offers Bleak Assessment of US Reconstruction Effort

A watchdog overseeing the American effort to rebuild Afghanistan offered a tough assessment this week of where things stand in the war-torn country as U.S. troops withdraw. “If the goal was to rebuild and leave behind a country that can sustain itself and pose little threat to U.S. national security interests, the overall picture is bleak,” wrote John Sopko, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, in a report titled “What We Need to Learn: Lessons from Twenty Years of Afghanistan Reconstruction.”

