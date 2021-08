With the tenth season of Apex Legends now underway, players are again looking to the game’s files to try and figure out what’s coming next. Based on information shared by some of the community’s most well-known leakers and dataminers, it looks like we might have an idea of what the next Town Takeover will be like. What parts of the game’s maps it’ll affect remains to be seen, but the consensus at least seems to be that it’ll be a Rampart-themed Town Takeover.