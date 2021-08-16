As Vote-By-Mail Ballots Go Out, Attorney General Bonta and Secretary of State Weber Urge Californians to Know Their Voting Rights

Cancel
OAKLAND – With vote-by-mail ballots on their way to every active registered voter across the state, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. are today urging all Californians to review the California Voter Bill of Rights, learn more about the state’s voting protections, and make a plan to cast their ballot. By law, today is the day by which county elections officials are required to begin mailing each registered voter a vote-by-mail ballot. As soon as you receive your ballot, you may cast your vote by mail or through other options made available in your area by county elections officials.

