Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are staring at an 88-point drop this morning, while futures on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) are firmly in the red as well, as the two major benchmarks pace for their worst week since June. Meanwhile, futures on the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are slightly above breakeven, though the index is still eyeing its biggest weekly drop since May. This negative price action is linked to fears the Fed may soon taper off stimulus, despite the economy slowing down due to the Covid-19 delta variant.