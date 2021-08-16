Reservation Dogs Recap: Creator’s Medicine (Buds, Beer, and Backstrap)
After two consecutive whoopings by their rivals, the Reservation Dogs desperately seek a mentor who can teach them how to defend themselves — a kind of Native American Obi-Wan Kenobi. Unfortunately, the gang ends up turning instead to Elora’s Uncle Brownie, played by Cayuga actor Gary Farmer (Farmer is a notable figure in Indigenous film history for his iconic performance as Nobody in Jim Jarmusch’s Dead Man). The crew arrives on Brownie’s property intending to ask him for fighting lessons, and Willie Jack also wants to figure out if he knows how to put a curse on their enemies using a bag of their stolen hair. Uncle Brownie doesn’t end up casting any magical curses, but he does manage to curse a lot and teach the Dogs a thing or two about being a warrior … in his own unique way.www.vulture.com
Comments / 0