Reservation Dogs Recap: Creator’s Medicine (Buds, Beer, and Backstrap)

“What’s your damage, Heather?” is not the nicest thing for me to be thinking during “The Critical Path,” the second episode of Nine Perfect Strangers. Not the nicest because there is a distinct irritation in Winona Ryder’s delivery of the line in the body-filled black comedy Heathers, and I don’t think anyone on Nine Perfect Strangers should die! But two episodes in, Nine Perfect Strangers is revealing itself to be more invested in certain characters — Frances, Tony, and the Marconi parents — than others, and so Lars, Zoe, Ben, and Carmel end up less well-formed and less compelling. Sure, it’s only been 90 or so minutes of television in total between these first couple installments. But that’s somehow already one-quarter of this season, and I think the narrative imbalance is keeping Nine Perfect Strangers in a holding pattern that hasn’t yet shifted into greatness.