Drew Barrymore's Kitchen Line Is Finally Back in Stock at Walmart–After Selling Out in One Day
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. From a complete line of clean beauty essentials to removable wallpaper, it's safe to say that there isn't anything Drew Barrymore can't do. And as it turns out, that list also includes creating an air fryer so popular, it sold out in just 24 hours after hitting the virtual shelves this March.www.myrecipes.com
Comments / 0