Governor Extends Foreclosure Moratorium

klcc.org
 3 days ago

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday that she has extended a moratorium on residential mortgage foreclosures until the end of the year. The extension is meant to give homeowners whose income has been impacted by the pandemic more time to catch up financially. The moratorium was set to expire earlier this year, but Oregon lawmakers approved a bill in May that authorized the governor to extend it.

www.klcc.org

