Portland, OR

Three arrest in alleged downtown Portland kidnapping

By Jim Redden
Posted by 
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26VlqJ_0bTVSNxl00 The victim in the Saturday incident is located hours later in Clackamas County.

Police arrested three people on kidnapping charges late Saturday in downtown Portland. The condition of the victim, who was located later, was not released by police.

The suspects and charges are: Hong Dieu Lee, 43, charged with second-degree assault, nnlawful use of a weapon, three counts of first-degree kidnap; Douglas Lee Bourland, 46, charged with three counts of first-degree kidnap; Edward Sherman Simmons, 24, charged with three counts of first-degree kidnap. They were all booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, at about 10:37 p.m. on Aug. 14, police received a call about suspicious circumstances in downtown Portland. A responding officer learned that a witness saw what was believed to be a kidnapping in the area of Southwest Broadway and Taylor Street. Officers began following up on information they developed, including a vehicle description and possible suspect descriptions.

Based on preliminary information, officers believed a person may have been taken against their will at gunpoint by three suspects and driven away in a vehicle. Patrol officers began an investigation and, over an hour later, an officer in John's Landing saw a potential suspect vehicle and stopped it near Southwest California Street and Macadam Avenue. Additional officers responded to the stop, and eventually took three people into custody. The victim was not in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

Portland Police detectives were called in to coordinate the investigation. Through coordination with other law enforcement agencies, the victim was located in Clackamas County at about 10 a.m. on Aug. 15.

Detectives believe the suspects and the victim were not all strangers to one another.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Jeffery Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or Det. Stephen Gandy Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov.

