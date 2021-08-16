A LIFELONG LEGACY AT PARC

The impactful story of a resident’s long life in the care of PARC, a facility for individuals with developmental disabilities Rosemary Allen began her journey at PARC at a very young age in the Peter Pan Preschool. At the time, the Peter Pan Preschool was the only innovative preschool specializing in the care and education of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Rosemary went on to participate in PARC’s programs for 68 years.