James Spann forecasts more unsettled weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES: A unstable air mass will remain in place through Saturday, meaning scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms both days. Most, but not all, of the rain will come from noon to midnight and, like recent days, the heavier storms will be very efficient rain producers in this environment. Sunshine will be very limited, and temperatures will remain below average, with highs mostly in the mid 80s. On Sunday, an upper ridge begins to rebuild across the region; the sky will be partly sunny, and showers and storms will become more scattered. The chance of any one spot getting wet is 60-70% Friday and Saturday, and 30-40% Sunday afternoon. Heat levels begin to rise Sunday; the high will be around 90 degrees.