Treasury International Capital Data for June

treasury.gov
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — U.S. Department of the Treasury today released Treasury International Capital (TIC) data for June 2021. The next release, which will report on data for July 2021, is scheduled for September 16, 2021. The sum total in June of all net foreign acquisitions of long-term securities, short-term U.S. securities,...

home.treasury.gov

Economybondbuyer.com

Senior Associate, Treasury and Capital Markets, Bonds

Senior Associate, Treasury and Capital Markets, Bonds. We help society’s foundational institutions—healthcare and higher education—to achieve their full potential in service to others. We are our clients’ trusted partners in ever-changing times. For more than 30 years, Kaufman Hall has provided independent, objective insights grounded in sound data and analysis to help clients fulfill their missions, achieve their goals, and tackle their toughest problems. Kaufman Hall provides world-class management consulting in strategic financial planning (a concept we created); performance improvement; partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions; and treasury and capital markets. Kaufman Hall’s consulting is supported by a deep foundation of benchmarking and software tools. At Kaufman Hall, we believe that sustained success is never an accident. It is the result of sound decision making, based on data-driven analysis and disciplined thinking, and guided by the fundamental principles of corporate finance.
Marketsinvesting.com

Fed Lifts U.S. Dollar

The US dollar rallied after the Federal Reserve signaled that a majority are inclined to reduce the pace of bond purchases this year, even though the short-end interest rate markets took it in stride. Follow-through buying pushed the euro and the Australian and New Zealand dollars to new lows for...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields end little changed after mixed data, COVID concerns remain

(Adds auction outlook, Powell comment, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields ended Tuesday little changed in choppy trading after data showed a mixed picture of the U.S. economy and as investors remained concerned about slowing global growth and the spread of COVID-19 variants. Yields rose after data showed that U.S. retail sales fell 1.1% in July, more than economists expected. Industrial production numbers, however, showed that output at U.S. factories surged in July. “It was a bit of a counterintuitive reaction, perhaps the market was expecting an even weaker print on retail sales,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York, noting that industrial production “came out stronger and pushed yields higher" after the initial jump. Benchmark 10-year note yields were last at 1.258%, little changed on the day, after earlier falling as low as 1.217%. Analysts said that trading has been volatile with many investors and traders on holiday for the second half of August. Yields increased early in the New York session on both Monday and Tuesday, following an overnight rally, which may reflect a pattern or a more optimistic economic outlook by U.S. investors. “We missed on retail sales and had the retracement of the overnight rally, it was the same as yesterday. I think that was perhaps in some investors’ minds as we open the N.Y. session that this would be faded to some degree during the U.S. hours,” said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management in Boston. Yields fell on Monday on disappointing Chinese economic data, and after the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital Kabul. The spread of coronavirus variants has also raised doubts that businesses will be able to normalize as quickly as previously expected. “The US 10-year is here for a reason. The global economy has slowed/is slowing. The virus has renewed global supply chain issues. They are real. China is locking down, and the US consumer is showing signs of hesitancy as we get ready to reopen schools,” Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet Securities, said in a report. It remains unclear whether the heightened outbreak of the coronavirus Delta variant will have a noticeable impact on the economy, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday. Investors are also weighing how the Fed’s expected taper of bond purchases will affect yields. Some economists and analysts think the U.S. central bank could announce the move as soon as September, though others say it is unlikely until December. The Treasury is expected to cut issuance as it moves past large COVID-19-related spending, which could offset some of the impact of the Fed cutting bond purchases. “It’s going to be occurring at a time when supply across the entire curve will be reduced to some degree by the Treasury, so I think there are a lot of factors that make the taper less of a concern in terms of the technical impact on the bond market,” said Lorizio. The Fed will release minutes from its July meeting on Wednesday. The Treasury will sell $27 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday and $8 billion in 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday. August 17 Tuesday 3:02PM New York / 1902 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0725 0.0735 -0.001 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000 Two-year note 99-211/256 0.2153 0.010 Three-year note 99-218/256 0.425 0.011 Five-year note 99-84/256 0.7635 0.012 Seven-year note 99-188/256 1.0397 0.006 10-year note 99-236/256 1.2583 0.001 20-year bond 107-60/256 1.8124 -0.007 30-year bond 101-216/256 1.9189 -0.005 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.75 1.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chizu Nomiyama)
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields lower on weak Chinese data, Afghan and COVID concerns

(Adds data, quote, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday as weak Chinese economic data and concerns about the Taliban victory in Afghanistan and new COVID variants increased demand for the safe-haven bonds. China's factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, while concerns about global risks grew after Taliban insurgents seized the Afghan capital Kabul and declared the war against foreign and local forces over. The developments in Afghanistan mean “chaos for 38 million situated between Pakistan and Iran (and) further destabilizes a world still giving ground to the pandemic,” Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial, said in a report. The continued spread of new COVID-19 variants is also adding doubts that the economy will return to normal anytime soon. “The primary driver of the outright level of US rates is the path out of the pandemic. At a minimum, the rise of delta variant cases in the US has introduced enough uncertainty as to further delay the resumption of business in the paradigm of the new normal,” analysts at BMO Capital Markets said in a note. The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday its barometer of manufacturing business activity in New York state declined more than expected in August as shipments growth nearly stalled and new orders grew at a much softer pace than a month earlier. Benchmark 10-year yields fell four basis points to 1.256%, after earlier getting as low as 1.223%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened two basis points to 105 basis points. Investors are also focused on minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting due on Wednesday, which will be scoured for any new insight into when the U.S. central bank is likely to begin paring bond purchases. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters after the meeting that he wants to see “strong job numbers” in the coming months before tapering purchases. The Fed is seen as most likely to announce the change at its December meeting, though some analysts and investors have warned that it may happen sooner. Powell may also drop hints on when a taper is likely when he speaks at the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week, though he is not expected to announce a policy change then. “It’s not an official policy meeting, it’s not something that has been really used to make announcements about policy changes in the past,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. The Treasury will sell $27 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday and $8 billion in 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday. August 16 Monday 3:55PM New York / 1955 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.065 0.0659 0.013 Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Two-year note 99-215/256 0.2072 -0.008 Three-year note 99-224/256 0.417 -0.021 Five-year note 99-98/256 0.7522 -0.036 Seven-year note 99-196/256 1.035 -0.042 10-year note 99-240/256 1.2567 -0.040 20-year bond 107-32/256 1.8188 -0.025 30-year bond 101-188/256 1.9236 -0.024 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.75 -0.75 spread (Editing by Mark Heinrich)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide after strong auction, inflation data

* U.S. inflation rise slows in July * U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven rate up slightly * U.S. yield curve flattens after steepening for 4 straight days * U.S. 10-year note auction shows strong results (Adds new comment, 10-year note auction, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday in choppy trading, after a strong 10-year note auction and data showing a slight moderation in consumer prices for the month of July in the world's largest economy. U.S. 10-year yields dropped to session lows after the auction, falling from four-week peaks earlier in the session. The 10-year note picked up a high yield of 1.34%, much lower than the expected or when-issued rate of 1.375% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to buy the note at a much lower yield. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.65, compared to what analysts said was an average of 2.47. The robust 10-year note followed an equally solid U.S. 3-year note sale that was boosted by the recent decline in bond prices and persistent safe-haven demand amid the surge in global virus cases. The yield curve, a gauge of economic sentiment and rate move expectations, flattened to 109.30 basis points, as measured by the spread between two-year and 10-year yields. That curve had steepened in the four previous sessions. U.S. yields were a lot higher before the inflation data, bolstered by comments from two Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday, suggesting that the central bank could soon reduce or taper its asset purchases. Tapering tends to push Treasury debt prices lower and yields higher because it means the Fed is buying less of those bonds. U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July but inflation overall remained historically high. The consumer price index increased 0.5% last month after climbing 0.9% in June. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.3% after increasing 0.9% in June. "A well-behaved CPI print arrived in timely fashion this morning to generate a buying burst not seen since July 30," said Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist, at FHN Financial, in a research note. "Moderate inflation for one month didn't change the outlook so much as it allowed flows to balance at an old support level that eroded in light selling yesterday," he added. Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist, at TD Securities in New York, noted that the moderate rise in consumer prices should give the Fed confidence to let inflation run a little hotter than usual in the short term. In early afternoon trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 2.2 basis points at 1.320%. Earlier in the session, the 10-year yield hit a four-week high of 1.378% The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 0.4 basis points at 1.988%. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, was down 2.1 basis points at 0.217%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate, the inflation average expected per year for the next decade, was at 2.4%, slightly up from 2.391% on Tuesday. Also on Wednesday, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, who is currently not a voting member of the Fed policy committee, said the U.S. central bank should announce its timeline on starting the reduction of its massive bond holdings next month, and start tapering in October. August 11 Wednesday 1:40PM New York / 1740 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 -0.003 Two-year note 99-210/256 0.2166 -0.021 Three-year note 99-204/256 0.4433 -0.032 Five-year note 99-42/256 0.797 -0.026 Seven-year note 99-84/256 1.1004 -0.023 10-year note 102-200/256 1.3202 -0.022 20-year bond 105-228/256 1.8912 -0.002 30-year bond 108-168/256 1.9882 0.004 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.25 -2.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.25 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by David Evans, Elaine Hardcastle)
MarketsHotel Online

NTTO Launches Two New Data Tools Analyzing International Visitors to the United States

August 11, 2021 – Today, the International Trade Administration’s National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) is pleased to announce the of release the Survey of International Air Travelers (SIAT) Inbound Monitor as well as enhanced Inbound Market and Sector Profiles. Both products provide users a spectrum of tools and statistics on international visitation to the United States—data that businesses, communities and government leaders need as our hard-hit travel and tourism industry recovers from COVID-19 and seeks to expand the number of U.S. destinations overseas travelers visit.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Measurable Data Token (MDT) Market Capitalization Reaches $21.90 Million

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Measurable Data Token has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Measurable Data Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Measurable Data Token has a market capitalization of $21.90 million and $3.22 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BusinessNBC Miami

Treasury Yields Rise Ahead of Inflation Data

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher Tuesday, as investors digested jobs data and comments from Federal Reserve officials while awaiting key inflation readings later this week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked up 3.2 basis points to 1.349% by 4:00 p.m. ET, while the yield on the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields higher after firm jobs data clarifies Fed's path

(Updates with market activity) By Ross Kerber and Yoruk Bahceli Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after a strong jobs report that was in line with goals the Federal Reserve has set to start unwinding stimulus. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was up 8.7 basis points at 1.3036%, its highest of the day, as equity indexes closed at record highs. Much of the rise in yields came after Labor Department statistics showed U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in the labor-intensive services industry. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after rising 938,000 in June, the department said in its closely watched employment report. The report could help sway doves at the Fed to reduce support for the economy trying to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management. Treasury yields had already seemed poised to move higher, he said, and Friday's report "adds more fuel to the fire." Fed Fund Futures, a widely-used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, priced in a more than 90% chance of a 25-basis point tightening by January 2023, after the jobs data. That was higher than last week's level after the Fed's two-day meeting. Traders foresaw an 82% chance that the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points by December of next year, up from 78% after the Fed meeting last week. Yields were already heading up after U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested on Wednesday that conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as late 2022, earlier than market expectations. The 10-year yield, the world's most significant interest rate, touched 1.127% on Wednesday, its lowest since February and in line with steady declines that drove the note down from its high this year of 1.776% in April. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was -1.058%, above its record low of -1.216% earlier this week. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate was at 2.366%, slightly higher than Thursday. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 109 basis points, 7 basis points higher than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up almost a basis point at 0.2103%. August 6 Friday 4:02PM New York / 2002 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2103 0.008 Three-year note 99-230/256 0.4099 0.035 Five-year note 99-72/256 0.7725 0.054 Seven-year note 99-120/256 1.0793 0.070 10-year note 102-240/256 1.3036 0.087 20-year bond 106-120/256 1.8574 0.094 30-year bond 109-140/256 1.9506 0.089 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber and Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao, Jonathan Oatis and Sonya Hepinstall)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields follow Treasury yields higher before U.S. jobs data

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields ticked higher on Friday, in line with a rise in Treasury yields ahead of a key U.S. jobs report later in the day. The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.010%, after touching zero on Wednesday for the first time this year.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Treasury yields rise ahead of Fed minutes and 20-year debt auction

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting, which could indicate a date when the central bank you would start reducing your bond purchases. * Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said he wants to...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Retains Positive Tone on Covid Fears, Fed Tapering

Investing.com - The dollar was largely unchanged in early European trade Friday, but the tone remains positive on worries the Covid-19 virus could stunt global growth just as the Federal Reserve starts to cut back its pandemic-era monetary stimulus. At 2:50 AM ET (0650 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks...
Marketswibqam.com

Baidu raises $1 billion in ESG bond issue despite China tech sector woes

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese internet giant Baidu Inc has raised $1 billion in a two-tranche, U.S. dollar sustainability bond, its first environment, social and governance (ESG) transaction. A 5.5-year tranche bond raised $300 million and the 10-year tranche secured $700 million, a company statement said. The shorter dated bond...
New York City, NYinvesting.com

U.S. dollar scales 9-month peak on Fed taper outlook, Delta variant

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar rose to a nine-month high on Thursday, as worries about widespread coronavirus infections and Federal Reserve meeting minutes showing it was considering reducing pandemic-era stimulus this year hit global stocks and commodity-linked currencies. The dollar index, which measures its performance against six currencies, hit...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Soars as Federal Reserve Hints at Early Tapering

Investing.com - The dollar soared in early European trade Thursday, climbing to a nine-month high after the Federal Reserve raised the possibility of starting to cut back its pandemic-era monetary stimulus this year. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Stocks tumble, US dollar climbs as taper and virus fears spook markets

LONDON/HONG KONG (Aug 19): Stocks stumbled, global bond yields fell and the US dollar hit a nine-month peak on Thursday as a double-whammy of Fed taper fears and Covid worries haunted equity markets and spurred a new rush into safe-haven assets. Europe's pan-regional STOXX 600 index suffered its biggest daily...

