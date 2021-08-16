Josh Hart, Pelicans nearing three-year deal

Josh Hart (left) has seen his touches on offense increase as a reserve for the Pelicans from his tenure in Los Angeles. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans are nearing an agreement to re-sign restricted free-agent wing Josh Hart, Hart’s CAA agents Aaron Mintz, Steven Heumann and Dave Spahn inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link).

Woj reports that the contract is set to be a three-year, $38 million deal. New Orleans had Hart’s Bird rights, so no cap room maneuvering or exceptions are necessary to make the deal work.

The 6-5 wing was part of the loaded package of young players and draft picks that arrived in New Orleans as a result of the deal that sent All-Star big man Anthony Davis to the Lakers in the summer of 2019.

Hart, 26, was selected with the No. 30 pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of Villanova. He spent his first two seasons in Los Angeles, showing promising flashes as an intriguing two-way swingman.

Hart has seen his touches on offense increase as a reserve for the Pelicans from his tenure in Los Angeles. During his most recent season in 2020-21, Hart appeared in 47 of 72 possible contests. Across 28.7 MPG, he averaged 9.2 PPG on 43.9% shooting, 8.0 RPG, 2.3 APG and 0.8 SPG.

Hart will be the Pelicans’ 15th player on a guaranteed contract, which means that power forward Wenyen Gabriel, currently on a non-guaranteed $1,762,796 contract for the 2021-22 season, looks like the odd man out.

Woj adds (via Twitter) that the deal looks set to be concluded soon. Will Guillory of The Athletic echoes this sentiment, tweeting that “a few details” in the contract still need to be finessed.