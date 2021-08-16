Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockport, WA

On the Beat

By Skagit Valley Herald staff
Posted by 
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irxdc_0bTVKzmL00

Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:

MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISIONS

n Two people were injured in a one-car crash Sunday morning on Concrete Sauk Valley Road south of Rockport.

According to a news release from the State Patrol, a 40-year-old Stanwood man was driving west about 6:45 a.m. with a 30-year-old Snohomish woman as a passenger when he allegedly crossed into the eastbound lane then struck a mailbox.

The vehicle crossed back into the westbound lane and flipped several times, according to the release.

Both of the vehicle’s occupants were injured and taken to Skagit Valley Hospital, the release states. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

n A 38-year-old Kirkland man was seriously injured about 6:45 p.m. Saturday when the motorcycle he was riding apparently struck a guardrail on Highway 20 about 27 miles east of Newhalem.

According to a news release from the State Patrol, the man was driving west when he crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the guardrail on the other side of the road.

The man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

Comments / 0

Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley Herald

Mt. Vernon, WA
1K+
Followers
158
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Skagit Valley Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Rockport, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Kirkland, WA
City
Stanwood, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol#Skagit Valley Hospital#Harborview Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Bellingham, WAPosted by
Skagit Valley Herald

Mount Vernon woman sentenced on federal drug charges

A 23-year-old Mount Vernon woman was sentenced in federal court Thursday to seven years in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington. Rosaliana Lopez-Rodriguez pleaded guilty Jan. 12 to selling counterfeit oxycodone pills tainted with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy