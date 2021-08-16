On the Beat

Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:

MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISIONS

n Two people were injured in a one-car crash Sunday morning on Concrete Sauk Valley Road south of Rockport.

According to a news release from the State Patrol, a 40-year-old Stanwood man was driving west about 6:45 a.m. with a 30-year-old Snohomish woman as a passenger when he allegedly crossed into the eastbound lane then struck a mailbox.

The vehicle crossed back into the westbound lane and flipped several times, according to the release.

Both of the vehicle’s occupants were injured and taken to Skagit Valley Hospital, the release states. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

n A 38-year-old Kirkland man was seriously injured about 6:45 p.m. Saturday when the motorcycle he was riding apparently struck a guardrail on Highway 20 about 27 miles east of Newhalem.

According to a news release from the State Patrol, the man was driving west when he crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the guardrail on the other side of the road.

The man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.