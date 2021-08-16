You need to watch the completely bizarre new Netflix horror show Brand New Cherry Flavor
A new horror miniseries dropped on Netflix on Friday with little to no fanfare, and that show is Brand New Cherry Flavor. Weird name? Wait till you watch it and then you’ll know the true meaning of the word weird. I’d heard nothing about the show until I saw the poster, but loved the visual style of the poster and saw some critical acclaim after Googling, so dived in head first knowing as little as possible. And what a surreal ride it’s been!thetab.com
