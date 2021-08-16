Pickford Eyes Another Deep Postseason Run

PICKFORD – The Pickford football team is once again eyeing another deep postseason after last year’s campaign was cut short because of COVID-19.

The Panthers went 7-2 a year ago, with four of their final five games decided by forfeit, including a forfeit loss to Inland Lakes in an 8-Player Division 1 regional final.

Pickford graduated a stout senior class that helped lead the Panther to back-to-back state finals appearances and the 2019 Division 2 state championship.

Coach Josh Rader says he’ll look for players like Josh Sullivan and Zach Harrison to make some plays behind a big offensive line this fall.

“We’ve had a lot of talent over the last few years and with our program, we’ve been able to just keep working on the kids behind them and working on the next person up,” Rader said.

2021 Pickford Schedule

8/27 – vs. Gaylord St. Mary

9/3 – vs. Munising*

9/10 – at Brimley*

9/17 – at Engadine*

9/24 – vs. Eben Junction Superior Central*

10/2 – at Ironwood

10/8 – at Newberry*

10/15 – vs. Cedarville*

10/22 – vs. Rudyard*

* Great Lakes Eight East Game

The Panthers haven’t lost more than two games in a season since 2015, thanks in part to that next-man-up mentality.

“We got a lot bigger,” senior George Edington said. “We didn’t lose many running backs. We lost a starter last year, but we have a few to replace his spot. Our line is huge.”

Pickford opens its season at home against Gaylord St. Mary on Friday, Aug. 27.