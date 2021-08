Since the beginning of my writing career, which coincided with my nightly shows on 93-7 the Fan, there has been an occasionally stated theme and intent for much of the work we’ve done. Changing perceptions, dogma, and appreciating the game of hockey is important. The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t always have a Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, or Sidney Crosby. It’s important to appreciate the NHL game and hockey as it exists, the spirit in which the league is run, and why.