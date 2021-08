Tech experts are continuing to sound alarm about Apple’s controversial new iPhone-scanning feature.The tool is intended to detect child sexual abuse material, by looking through users’ messages and photos. If it does find such images, it will alert authorities.Apple has said that all of that is done in a way that protects privacy, by doing the analysis on a users’ phone and not allowing Apple to see those photos unless the iOS software determines it to be sufficiently similar to an image on a database of child abuse imagery.But critics say the feature undermines the security of those photos...