Mandatory Vaccine Announcement Causes Confusion Among Home-Based Care Providers

By Andrew Donlan
homehealthcarenews.com
 3 days ago

Outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that all of the state’s health care workers are now required to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by Sept. 27. The announcement specifically listed nursing home, “adult care,” long-term care facility and hospital workers as those who must receive vaccinations by that date. While adult care could pertain to them, home care and home health workers were not directly mentioned in the announcement.

homehealthcarenews.com

