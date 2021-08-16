Cancel
FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A ‘Stairway To Heaven’ Firework Tribute To Led Zeppelin In Japan?

checkyourfact.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a fireworks display in Japan as a tribute to the band Led Zeppelin. The video was taken in China, not Japan, and is unrelated to the band Led Zeppelin. Fact Check:. The 61-second video shows what looks like explosions of golden light slowly...

checkyourfact.com

#Stairway To Heaven#Firework#Japanese#English#Wgn 9#Bloomberg#Chinese#Wgn Tv#British
