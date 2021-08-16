Charges filed following motorcycle crash that injured passenger
An Owatonna man is facing drunken driving charges after he allegedly lost control of his motorcycle and injured his passenger. Daniel Neil Tellijohn, 51, was charged Monday in Steele County Court with one count of felony criminal vehicular operation for causing substantial bodily harm to another as a result of operating a motor vehicle while having an alcohol concentration at 0.08 or more. He is also being charged with two counts of second-degree DWI, a gross misdemeanor.www.southernminn.com
