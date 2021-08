DriveWealth, a pioneer in fractional investing and embedded finance, is pleased to announce the hire of Harry Temkin as DriveWealth’s Chief Information Officer. Temkin brings more than 30 years of experience in financial services and e-commerce. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Seller Experience at eBay, managing an organization of over 300 people and the selling technology platform that supported over 1.5 billion active listings. Harry was also a critical member of the DriveWealth management team from 2015-2018, helping design and develop the innovative product and platform features that DriveWealth offers today. He will assume responsibility for advancing DriveWealth’s growth and business development outreach to the engineering and developer communities, and work closely with DriveWealth’s partners to continue innovating on the future of investing together.