Millions of students returning to aging school buildings that could threaten their health

When the Macon County School Board realized just how many parents wanted to speak at its board meeting last Monday, a decision was made to hold the meeting at the courthouse in order to accommodate the large crowd. Just a few hours before the meeting was to begin, the Health Department issued a warning that it would be too dangerous to have such a large group in one place, so at 1 p.m., on the day of the meeting, it was moved to a virtual meeting and live streamed for the public to view. Several folks had not received the schedule change and showed up at the courthouse to find the meeting there was cancelled. Jim Gaston and Mike Green were two Macon County residents who wanted their voices to be heard by the school board. The group was upset at the last minute change, which did not give them time to email their letters. The school board had received many letters from parents and citizens about whether or not mask wearing should be optional or mandated. Gaston, father of two school age children wanted to share his concerns.