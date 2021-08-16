Cancel
Bully Unleashes the Jams at Mercy Lounge

By Charlie Zaillian
Nashville Scene
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBully received a hero's welcome Saturday at Mercy Lounge. It was the second engagement in a two-night run — the Nashville noise-pop crew's first local club shows since playing Third Man Records in 2018. Last weekend's shows were a follow-up to a last-minute appearance at Outloud Fest in June and served as a better-late-than-never release celebration for the group's third album Sugaregg. The LP came out this time last year and took home top honors in our Top Local Albums Critics’ Poll.

