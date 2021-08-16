Bully Unleashes the Jams at Mercy Lounge

Just before the Fourth of July, the Sparkle City Disco crew celebrated nine years of motivating asses on the dance floor. Back when they got their start, a vinyl-centric disco and proto-house dance party might not have been the exact move you’d expect from the duo of David Bermudez and Jonas Stein. After all, Stein is best known around town for raucous rock bands like Turbo Fruits and Be Your Own Pet, and Bermudez is best known for aiding and abetting such endeavors; he also helped launch much-loved holiday tradition The Spaceship of the Imagination.