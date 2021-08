"I like cars, but I think it's more of a coincidence than anything," says McGraw. "I have a couple of cool cars, but the car I drive the most is a 15-year-old Cadillac Escalade that's got 120,000 miles on it. I can't get rid of it because it's the car that I hauled my kids around in all the time. For years, I would clean that car up and find French fries from McDonald's Happy Meals in it. When the transmission went out on it a couple of years ago, it almost broke my heart because it was like part of the family. So that's the car that I drive the most."