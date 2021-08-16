Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

CJ Elleby Has Failed to Take the Leap at Summer League

By Jack Winter
Posted by 
AllTrailBlazers
AllTrailBlazers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QKSAM_0bTV6BcO00

If CJ Elleby really had the goods to cement himself as a likely contributor for the Trail Blazers next season or down the line, Summer League was bound to be his coming-out party.

The No. 46 overall pick in last year's draft, Elleby was the only player in the gym with a guaranteed NBA contract when Portland began its preparations for Las Vegas. Greg Brown III eventually got one, and there was some expectation—though completely unfounded—the Blazers would use Summer League as an audition before signing Michael Beasley, Kenneth Faried or Emmanuel Mudiay to a minimum deal. Other prove-it veterans like Antonio Blakeney and Kobi Simmons were on Portland's summer squad, too.

The composition of the Blazers' roster always ensured shots might be hard to come by in Las Vegas, basically. But at least the presence of so many veterans around him would allow Elleby to serve as a suped-up version of the role player he is in the league, while occasionally stretching his limits as a primary scorer and on-ball creator.

Portland would also play a facsimile of the movement-based, read-and-react style offense championed by Chauncey Billups, one ostensibly well-suited for Elleby's game. Summer League is annual catnip for roster-worthy guards, too.

Sin City was poised to be Elleby's basketball playground, basically, the perfect environment for him to prove his bona fides as a fixture for the Blazers. Instead, it's been the setting of his abject disappointment.

The eye test is always more important than the box score at Summer League, but Elleby's numbers are ugly enough to tell the story anyway. Through four games in Las Vegas, he's averaging 6.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.9 minutes. Elleby is shooting 21.4 percent on twos, 3-of-16 from beyond the arc and has taken only six free throws, making five.

Maybe most discouraging? That Elleby's eight-to-five total assist-to-turnover ratio isn't even explained by much additional usage or aggression as a scorer. His usage rate at Summer League is 19.1, per RealGM, not high for a combo guard, and Elleby has taken Portland's fourth-most field goal attempts despite leading the team in minutes.

Elleby's estimated -31.0 net rating, according to RealGM, is worst among Blazers regulars. His 35.5 true shooting percentage and 3.5 PER dwell at the bottom, too.

The alarming extent of those statistical struggles isn't the result of Portland's oddball Summer League roster, either. Though not quite featuring Elleby, Roy Rogers and the Blazers' summer coaching staff have still afforded him plenty of opportunities to impress. Elleby has just consistently looked out of his depth in Las Vegas regardless.

His handle, noticeably high and a bit loose during his brief stints as a rookie, doesn't seem any tighter.

Elleby isn't playing with much more speed, strength or explosiveness after a full year in an NBA training program, and hasn't compensated by adding craft or nuance as a finisher.

The elongated, spread-legged release on Elleby's jumper is pretty much the same. It's also produced multiple airballs from three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ihfdv_0bTV6BcO00

At least Elleby has played with the typical engagement and energy we've come to expect from him defensively. Still, a concerted effort hasn't made him immune from several obvious lapses on that side of the ball.

Long, fruitful NBA careers are never made in Summer League, and very rarely lost. But the immediate, necessary pushback to drawing ironclad takeaways from Las Vegas is far more often about optimistic appraisals than otherwise.

There's only so much to glean from a surefire NBA player looking the part in Sin City. Someone already on the fringes laboring to Elleby's depths, though? That's at least notable, and even cause for varying levels of concern—especially for a player about to enter his second year in the league.

To be clear, all the caveats you've heard before still apply to Elleby's performance. Summer League is essentially meaningless, and not a reliable predictor of a player's coming success. Elleby is playing with new teammates, in a new system. Any four-game sample size, no matter where it comes from, isn't big enough to be a real indicator of growth or decline.

Portland even has one more game left to play in Las Vegas! Maybe Elleby's cold hand gets hot in Tuesday's finale against the Houston Rockets, and he leaves Summer League on a high that renders his previous lows an afterthought. It wouldn't be all that shocking.

Player development, remember, isn't linear, replete with starts and stops, steps forward and back. For his sake, here's hoping Elleby's arrow points upward for a while from here.

Comments / 0

AllTrailBlazers

AllTrailBlazers

Portland, OR
409
Followers
340
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrailBlazers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Portland Trail Blazers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Beasley
Person
Kobi Simmons
Person
Roy Rogers
Person
Kenneth Faried
Person
Emmanuel Mudiay
Person
Antonio Blakeney
Person
Chauncey Billups
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#The Trail Blazers#Realgm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Trade

Los Angeles Lakers legend and former team president Magic Johnson may be on vacation, but he’s still paying attention to what his old team is doing. On Thursday, the Lakers executed a major trade, acquiring Russell Westbrook and two future second-round picks from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 overall pick in tonight’s first round.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Dwight Howard Shows Off LeBron, Westbrook, And Carmelo's Lockers

Dwight Howard has been very active on social media after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. This will be his third tenure with the Californians, and the big man can't be happier. D-12 is ready to relive old glories with the team and win a second...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBANBC Sports

CJ McCollum offers take on Steph's historic Warriors contract

Steph Curry last week signed a four-year, $215 million contract extension with the Warriors. The deal begins in 2022-23 and runs through the 2025-26 season. "For the greatest shooter ever to touch a basketball, he's the first player to sign two, $200 million contracts," McCollum said on his Pull Up podcast. "Curry gets a four-year, $215 million extension -- which is insane to think about it.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Wants To Show Kevin Durant That He Can Win With Russell Westbrook: "He Will Regret Letting Russ Be His Point Guard. Too Ball-Dominant"

Russell Westbrook is the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Last night, the Lakers executed a trade with the Washington Wizards that sent a bunch of their players like Kyle Kuzma, KCP, and Montrezl Harrell, along with their 2021 Draft pick to Washington. Westbrook will join LeBron James and Anthony Davis to form a big three in LA as they go back in the hunt for an NBA Championship.
NBAYardbarker

Andre Drummond explains why he did not re-sign with Lakers

Andre Drummond’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers ended up being very short-lived. Now he is explaining what helped lead to his departure. Drummond, who agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, addressed his decision not to return to the Lakers in a media session this week. “Times are...
NBAFOX Sports

LiAngelo Ball has been a bright spot so far at the NBA's Summer League

The NBA's Summer League is the best place to get a glimpse of the NBA's incoming rookie class and stars of tomorrow. It's also a place where players looking to make their way onto training camp rosters — and maybe even into the NBA — can leave a good impression on all 30 franchises.

Comments / 0

Community Policy