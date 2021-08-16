Cancel
Batavia, IL

Aldi Bumps Wages; Eyes 20,000 New Hires

By Jon Springer
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAldi is seeking to hire an additional 20,000 new store and warehouse workers, and is luring them with increased pay. The Batavia, Ill.-based discounter in a release Aug. 16 said it had recently bumped wages to $15 to $19 per hour, depending on market and position. The company is hosting a “National Hiring Week” Sept. 20-24 during which its 2,100 stores and 25 warehouses in the U.S. will have interview events to fill available positions.

