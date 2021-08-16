Candace Cameron Bure Wishes Daughter Natasha A Happy Birthday With Twinning Photos

Natasha Bure recently celebrated her 23rd birthday. Natasha is the daughter of actress Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure. Candace made sure to celebrate the special day of her oldest child with some fun photos. Candace and Natasha look like twins in the pictures!

They are wearing similar denim outfits in the first photo and posing in similar white shirts in the second photo. Candace wrote, “Happy 23rd birthday to this beauty 🥳. I love you my Tashi💕” Natasha responded, “I love you!!!!! ❤️”

Natasha Bure turns 23!

Natasha is a singer, actress, and social media star. She has competed on the reality show The Voice and appeared in The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland, Home Sweet Home, and Faith, Hope & Love.

21 May 2019 – Hollywood, California – Natasha Bure, Candace Cameron- Bure. Disney’s “Aladdin” Los Angeles Premiere held at El Capitan Theatre. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Image Collect

Natasha is also very active on social media, boasting over 500K followers on Instagram alone. It seems she is following her famous mom’s footsteps! While it seems they have a great relationship, Candace admitted that she is very strict.

21 May 2019 – Hollywood, California – Natasha Bure. Disney’s “Aladdin” Los Angeles Premiere held at El Capitan Theatre. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Image Collect

She once said, “We work hard to keep our communication open and talk through any situation. I am always willing to listen. But, I don’t always say ‘yes.’ My goal as a parent is not to make my kids happy, but to guide them to be respectful, curious, responsible, resilient, kind, giving, and thoughtful adults.”

Happy birthday, Natasha!